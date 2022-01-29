The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,327 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $41,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 283.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,677 shares of company stock worth $8,582,820 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Shares of TRV opened at $166.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

