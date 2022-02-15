The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).