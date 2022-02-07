The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $143.86 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $261.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

