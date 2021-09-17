Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH): Price Now Near $6.98; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TBPH

At the time of this writing, TBPH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.85%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TBPH ranks 97th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

TBPH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TBPH’s price is up $0.12 (1.75%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TBPH has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows TBPH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TBPH: Daily RSI Analysis For TBPH, its RSI is now at 14.1892.

TBPH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For TBPH News Traders

Investors and traders in TBPH may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Theravance (TBPH) to Cut Workforce, Hypotension Study Fails

Theravance’s (TBPH) phase III study on ampreloxetine for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension fails to meet goal. The company plans to cut its workforce by 75%. Stocks falls.

