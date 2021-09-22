Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH): Price Up $0.14 (1.97)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (1.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TBPH

Currently, TBPH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (1.19%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as TBPH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, TBPH ranks 109th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

At the moment, TBPH’s price is up $0.14 (1.97%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as TBPH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows TBPH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TBPH: Daily RSI Analysis TBPH’s RSI now stands at 61.0169.

TBPH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Down 51.5% in 4 Weeks, Here’s Why Theravance Bio (TBPH) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Theravance Bio (TBPH) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

