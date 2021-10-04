TheRealReal Inc (REAL): Price Down $-0.37 (-2.84)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.35 (-2.7)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for REAL

Currently, REAL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.35 (-2.7%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on REAL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, REAL ranks 86th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

REAL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, REAL’s price is down $-0.37 (-2.84%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as REAL has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. TheRealReal Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

REAL: Daily RSI Analysis REAL's RSI now stands at 0.

REAL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

