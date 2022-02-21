Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Body

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,065,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $981,261,000 after purchasing an additional 47,449 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $537.14. 1,473,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $607.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

