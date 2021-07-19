Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO): Price Now Near $517.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TMO

Currently, TMO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.39 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TMO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, TMO ranks 55th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TMO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TMO’s price is down $-1.84 (-0.35%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TMO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TMO: Daily RSI Analysis TMO’s RSI now stands at 83.0415.

TMO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market