TheStreet Downgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to D

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.

ENDP stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Endo International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

