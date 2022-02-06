TheStreet Lowers MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

