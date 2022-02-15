TheStreet Upgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 985,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

See Also