Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,842 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,310,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,260,717.26.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,235,020.71.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,230,622.14.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,278,813.06.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $1,125,366.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $1,161,404.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $1,274,770.98.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,265,676.30.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40.

IBKR opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

