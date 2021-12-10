Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $106.39, but opened at $114.84. Thor Industries shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 12,413 shares traded.

The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

