Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,628 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $70,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

