Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $25.08 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.71.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

