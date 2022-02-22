Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Body

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $28,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.61. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $1,185,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,381. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

