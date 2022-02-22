Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 34,271 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Body

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 753,472 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,271 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zumiez were worth $29,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

