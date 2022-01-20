Tidewater Inc (TDW): Price Now Near $12.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TDW

At the time of this writing, TDW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-1.1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TDW has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TDW ranks 78th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

TDW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TDW’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.86%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on TDW; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Tidewater Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TDW: Daily RSI Analysis For TDW, its RSI is now at 81.9672.

TDW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error