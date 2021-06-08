Tim Sa (TIMB): Price Now Near $12.34; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TIMB

At the time of this writing, TIMB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.57%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TIMB ranks 48th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

TIMB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TIMB’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.96%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TIMB’s price action over the past 90 days.