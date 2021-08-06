Tim Sa (TIMB): Price Up $0.03 (0.28)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.56)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TIMB

Currently, TIMB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.56%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row TIMB has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TIMB ranks 38th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

TIMB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TIMB’s price is up $0.03 (0.28%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TIMB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TIMB: Daily RSI Analysis TIMB’s RSI now stands at 13.0435.

TIMB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market