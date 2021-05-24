Tim Sa (TIMB): Price Up $0.13 (1.17)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TIMB

At the time of this writing, TIMB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. TIMB has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TIMB ranks 30th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

TIMB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TIMB’s price is up $0.13 (1.17%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TIMB’s price action over the past 90 days.