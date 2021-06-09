Tim Sa (TIMB): Price Up $0.27 (2.17)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TIMB

At the time of this writing, TIMB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Communication stocks, TIMB ranks 12th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TIMB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TIMB’s price is up $0.27 (2.17%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as TIMB has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Tim Sa’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.