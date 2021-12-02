Tivity Health Inc (TVTY): Price Now Near $24.19; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TVTY

At the moment, TVTY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (1.13%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Healthcare stocks, TVTY ranks 38th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TVTY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TVTY’s price is up $0.27 (1.13%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TVTY has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on TVTY; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Tivity Health Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TVTY: Daily RSI Analysis TVTY’s RSI now stands at 30.5785.

TVTY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

