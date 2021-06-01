Tjx Companies Inc (TJX): Price Down $-0.67 (-0.99)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.31 (-0.46)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TJX

Currently, TJX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.46%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row TJX has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, TJX ranks 124th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TJX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TJX’s price is down $-0.67 (-0.99%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on TJX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Tjx Companies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.