Tjx Companies Inc (TJX): Price Now Near $66.66; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TJX

At the moment, TJX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.46 (0.69%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as TJX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on TJX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TJX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TJX’s price is up $0.57 (0.86%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as TJX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Tjx Companies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

