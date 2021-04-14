Tjx Companies Inc (TJX): Price Now Near $68.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TJX

Currently, TJX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.45%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on TJX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TJX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TJX’s price is up $0.48 (0.7%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as TJX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Tjx Companies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For TJX News Traders

Investors and traders in TJX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

TJX/off-price retailers: US retail bargain hunters buck ecommerce trend

Conventional wisdom dictates that in order to survive, bricks and mortar stores must move online. US retailers TJX (owner of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods), Ross Stores, and Burlington Stores have little to no online business.

