TMC the metals Co Inc (TMC): Price Down $-0.14 (-9.66)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.17 (-11.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TMC

TMC (Get Ratings)’s 1.315 TMC the metals Co Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. The hourly chart shows that TMC has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TMC ranks 33rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks.

TMC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TMC’s price is down $-0.14 (-9.66%) from the day prior. TMC has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TMC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TMC: Daily RSI Analysis For TMC, its RSI is now at 4.1667.

TMC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

