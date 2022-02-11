Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 881 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $60.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

