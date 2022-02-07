Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $22,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.
Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,296. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.75 and its 200 day moving average is $226.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of -791.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
