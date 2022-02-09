Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.51 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

