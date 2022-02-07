Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $30.32 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $248.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $142.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

