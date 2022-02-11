Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $449,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK opened at $149.18 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average of $156.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).