Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,209 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,729,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,752,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

