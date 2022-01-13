Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $75.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 478,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 165.0% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com