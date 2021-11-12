Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR): Price Now Near $32.17; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TR

At the time of this writing, TR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.06%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Food Products stocks, TR ranks 23rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TR’s price is up $0.02 (0.06%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as TR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TR: Daily RSI Analysis TR’s RSI now stands at 4.3478.

TR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

