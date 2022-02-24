TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $195.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.95.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TopBuild by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

