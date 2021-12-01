Topps Tiles’ (TPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday.

LON TPT opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.79) on Tuesday. Topps Tiles has a one year low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.19 million and a PE ratio of -60.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 4.86%.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

