Toro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Toro by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Toro by 428.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TTC opened at $98.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toro has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

