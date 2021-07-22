Toronto Dominion Bank (TD): Price Now Near $65.41; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TD

At the time of this writing, TD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, TD ranks 134th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TD’s price is down $-0.52 (-0.79%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TD: Daily RSI Analysis For TD, its RSI is now at 77.2926.

TD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For TD News Traders

Investors and traders in TD may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Protecting Lifestyle and Legacy with TD Insurance Private Client Advice

The new TD Insurance Private Client Advice is Canada’s first comprehensive direct-to-consumer insurance service designed to better protect affluent Canadians and their families with a sophisticated insurance advisor experience.

