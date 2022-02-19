Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 9,303 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Body

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 41.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).