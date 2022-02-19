Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 3,581 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Body

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

