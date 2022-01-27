Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Shares Up 8.3%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 2,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOTZF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOTZF)

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

