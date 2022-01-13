TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.21

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 2395583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

