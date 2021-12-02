Tpi Composites Inc (TPIC): Price Now Near $16.66; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TPIC

Currently, TPIC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.33 (2.02%) from the hour prior. TPIC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TPIC ranks 48th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

TPIC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TPIC’s price is up $0.31 (1.9%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as TPIC has now gone down 12 of the past 14 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows TPIC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TPIC: Daily RSI Analysis For TPIC, its RSI is now at 13.0252.

TPIC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

