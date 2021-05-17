Tractor Supply Co (TSCO): Price Now Near $187.55; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TSCO

Currently, TSCO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TSCO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on TSCO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, TSCO ranks 121st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TSCO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TSCO’s price is down $-0.55 (-0.29%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TSCO’s price action over the past 90 days.

