Trade Desk Inc (TTD): Price Up $0.45 (0.59)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TTD

Currently, TTD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TTD has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on TTD; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TTD ranks 82nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

TTD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TTD’s price is up $0.45 (0.59%) from the day prior. TTD has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TTD’s price action over the past 90 days.