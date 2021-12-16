Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 121,473 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,271% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,648 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 414,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,561,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP opened at $239.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

