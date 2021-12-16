Traders Purchase High Volume of Synchronoss Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 501% compared to the typical volume of 666 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $219.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

