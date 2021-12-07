Traeger Inc (COOK): Price Up $0.74 (5.77)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (0.67)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for COOK

At the time of this writing, COOK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.67%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, COOK ranks 15th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

COOK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, COOK’s price is up $0.74 (5.77%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as COOK has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Traeger Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< COOK: Daily RSI Analysis For COOK, its RSI is now at 52.5.

Note: COOK and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with COOK declining at a faster rate than RSI.

