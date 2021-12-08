Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.95

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 4786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COOK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.29.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

